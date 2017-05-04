10 tips to survive finals week

Exam season is just around the corner. The count down is on with only a few days left in the academic year.

Professors and students alike are scrambling to make sure all assignments, papers and projects get finished in a timely manner.

One thing most students can agree on is that the end of the year always has a way of sneaking up on you and causing you extra stress right before summer vacation.

Here are a few tips to help navigate this stressful time and finish the year strong.

1. Don’t procrastinate

Start studying a little every day so the work does not pile up on you the day before a big test.

2. Organize study groups

Get together with classmates to put your brainpower to good use and divide up the workload.

3. Take advantage of readings days

As tempting as it is to relax when you have time off, remember reading days are really preparation days and not a time where you are just skipping class.

4. Switch up your study location

Luckily SMU houses multiple libraries on campus, from Fondren to the Hamon Arts library to the Underwood Law library and more. And if those options get too crowded, there is a number of cool and queit coffee shops to try out.

5. Get a good night’s sleep

Yes it is that annoying thing your parents are always reminding you of, but it is proven that after a certain time your brain will not process any more information so it is definitely beneficial to get a good night’s rest.

6. Shut down your social media accounts

Simply turn off your phone. Taking a study break on your phone can turn into hours of wasted time that you cannot afford.

7. Eat well

One of the biggest challenges when you are pulling all-nighters is to eat quick, greasy food and snack often when you are on a time crunch. Try and steer clear of junk food and make sure to eat balanced meals to ensure you are getting the proper nutrition your brain needs.

8. Stay active

Try doing short exercises during study breaks because physical activity increases blow flow to the brain, fueling your brain for more studying.

9. Double check the exam schedule

Nothing would be worse than missing an exam or showing up late after all the preparation you put in. Make sure to double check the exam schedule for the correct date and time for your classes finals.

10. Don’t panic

You can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and in just a handful of days all the cramming and stress will be over and finals with be ancient history.