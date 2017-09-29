5 spots to find dogs in Dallas

For many college students, the hardest part of leaving home is saying goodbye to the family dog. Owning a dog in college is a huge responsibility and nearly impossible even after leaving the commons. But Dallas loves dogs and offers plenty of places to get your fix of wagging tails and wet noses.

Katy Trail/Ice House



Sunday Funday!!! 🏈🍻 #puppies #katytrailicehouse #ladiesman #shihtzu A post shared by Alvin 🐶 (@alvintheshihtzu) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT





The Katy Trail is a favorite of SMU students who want to get active in the beautiful Dallas weather. The best part of the 7-mile round trip is the presence of adorable dogs. If you don’t want to make the full trip, the Katy Trail Ice House will leave your tail wagging. Dogs are more than welcome at the Ice House and you’re bound to make friends.

Truck Yard



In dog beers I've only had 1 A post shared by Finnley (@misterfinnigan) on Sep 17, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT





With its license plate menus, trash can punch, backdoor Philly cheesesteaks and a treehouse, Truck Yard is dedicated to its aesthetic. What honky-tonk bar doesn’t have a couple of strays hanging around? Dogs at Truck Yard come in all sizes from great danes to mini dachshunds.

Mutts Canine Cantina



Have a big day coming up? Celebrate with a paw-ty at Mutts!⠀ ⠀ 📷 @loveycharlie A post shared by Mutts Canine Cantina (@muttscantina) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:08am PDT





Many people assume you need a four-legged friend to go to Mutts but anyone is welcome at their 200-seat patio and beer garden. They have free WiFi, so if you and your friends want to study, grab a beer and watch a pack of the happiest dogs in Dallas, Mutts is the place. If you’re lucky, someone might be throwing a “Pawty” organized by Mutts.

Klyde Warren Park



TALK ABOUT #TOT 👅 #tbt to last weekend! Gave such a fetch that I was spoiled the whole day at #GiveAFetch ! Can't wait to see what next weekend has in store… #🐶 @campbowwow _________________________________________________________ 09.23.17 #mylilanimal #BrodieK #dog #smile #puppy #miniaussie #agility #outdoors #campbowwow #miniaussiesoftexas #happy #dogmom #tbt #whitewalker #TongueOutThursday #pooped A post shared by Brodie K • "Bro" (@brodieblueeyes) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT





SMU students don’t go downtown often. But on a sunny day, Klyde Warren Park is a not-so-hidden gem in the city. Grab a friend, pick a food truck and head to Klyde Warren Park any weekend and you’re guaranteed to see some quality dogs. You might not get as much face-to-fur action, but if you’re outgoing enough, you’ll likely be able to give a few pets.

Dallas Hall Lawn



I've had such a busy day: I jumped off a bed, I tried to eat a shoe, I jogged on Dallas Hall lawn, and I stole my mommies hearts. Time for a nap😴 A post shared by TITO SANCHEZ (@tit0_sanchez) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT





SMU has a large dog-loving community. There is usually some smiling golden retriever taking a dip in the fountain or a little French bulldog lying in the grass. Hang out on the lawn long enough and you’ll see plenty of puppies. But if you’re short on time and want to know when and where to find dogs on campus, a Facebook group called Campus Dog Watch does just that.