Five things you should know about CitizenFEST

Learn about the different ways you can practice your civic-power on Saturday, September 8 at Gilley’s Dallas from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. where Citizen University, in partnership with Embrey Family Foundation and Ignite Arts Dallas, will be hosting a unique civic-engagement summit called CitizenFEST.

Here are five things to know about the event:

1) It’s completely free

In an effort to make the event as accessible and inclusive as possible, CitizenFEST will not charge you a thing to attend. Everything from food and drinks, to parking is free. Perfect for college students on a budget!

2) There are live performances scheduled throughout the day



Artists like DJ SkinPolitik, jazz musician S-Ankh Rasa and many other creatives who work to enrich the local community will perform.

3) It’s interactive with activities and workshops

Learn how to tell your personal story in a meaningful and effective way with author Dr. Njoki McElroy. Get tips on collective action from community organizers right here in Dallas, and find new ways to inspire change with Dallas Community Innovation Lab’s creative community action workshop. Dallas Community Innovation Lab was first brought together by SMU Meadows through Ignite Arts Dallas in partnership with organizations like Big Thought.

4) There are opportunities to hear directly from people currently making change happen in Dallas

Hear panel discussions from change-makers like grassroots organizer Brianna Brown from the Texas Organizing Project, visual artist Giovanni Valderas, and artist and writer Vicki Meek.

5) It’s a great way to get to connect with like-minded people in the Dallas Community

Interact with people who share the same desire for change and action as you do and build stronger community coalitions to make that change happen.

Register or learn more about the event here.