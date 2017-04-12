5 top Dallas restaurants for a grilled cheese sandwich

Every year on April 12, cheese lovers celebrate America’s most popular sandwich: the grilled cheese. To recognize the holiday, here are the best known grilled cheese sandwich restaurants in Dallas.

A popular food truck on the SMU campus is Ruthie’s Food Trucks. They are on campus Tuesday and Thursday during lunch to serve quality comfort food. Customers can choose from a variety of cheese, meats and sauces for their grilled cheese. You can also find this iconic food truck for National Grilled Cheese at Klyde Warren Park.

Another hot spot for SMU students is Café Brazil located on N. Central Expressway. They have numerous awards for Best Late Night Restaurants, but their grilled cheese may take home the gold. Their grilled cheese is served with four different kinds of cheeses melted on a Ciabatta Roll. Many Café Brazil customers say it is worth paying extra for tomatoes and avocado.

The classic Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. is a great location to find cheesiness in all of its glory. This restaurant also gives customers the option to order for delivery. They have many unique grilled cheeses you can order such as Fajita Grilled Cheese, Grilled Mac ‘N Cheese and simply The Favorite.

A not so typical restaurant in Deep Ellum that serves grilled cheeses is Glazed Donut Works. A special they are now offering is the Donut Grilled Cheese with bacon. This most wanted donut is filled with savory, salty and a sweet taste. They are open Thursday until Sunday and stay late Friday and Saturday until they sell out.