Big Tex Is Comin’ To Town

The 125th annual State Fair of Texas ushers in fall as it opens in Fair Park on Friday, Sept. 28th, filling Dallas with unique fried food and dizzying rides for 24 days.

The Texas State Fair becomes a fond childhood memory for most all children who grow up in the area, but also contains enough fun and games for adults to make the drive out to Fair Park each fall.

The fair will begin with activities such as livestock judging contests, Monarch tagging in the butterfly pavilion and pig races. The All-Star Stunt Dog Show will be in the Pan Am Arena and amuses both adults and children each year. Another iconic section of the fair encompasses the Chevrolet Ride and Drive event for the car lovers.

Aside from dog and cattle showings, the various food and beverage anomalies either delight or repulse fair goers with delicacies such as fried Oreos, fried coke, Corn Dog Ale and Kool-Aid Pickle-Dilly Sangria. New fair food specials include Supra Stuffed Mini Sopapillas, King Crispy Coconut Crab Sliders, Texas Thai Delight, Orange Julia’s Beermosa and Pico Frito (Deep Fried Pico De Gallo). If you’re looking for something sweet, try the new Frosty’s Frozen Hot Chocolate located at Old Mill Inn and the Coliseum. This chocolaty treat blends Ghiardelli cocoa with milk and ice, which is then blended until frosty. Foodies and aspiring master chefs can join popular chefs from some of Texas’ most prominent restaurants at the Cutco Celebrity Chef Kitchen located in the Creative Arts Building.

If you do plan on tasting some funnel cake, corny dogs, pineapple whip or fried food, make sure you do so before hopping on one of the rollercoasters in the Midway. Crazy Mouse is a must do for any first timer at the fair or, really, anyone who enjoys rollercoasters (or lots of spinning around). The Top O’ Texas Tower soars 500 feet into the air and offers sweeping views of downtown Dallas and the surrounding area. A true Texas classic, the 212-foot Texas Star Ferris Wheel is a must ride. There is also a haunted house that will get you in the Halloween spirit with its haunts.

More family friendly activities on the Midway include the vast game section where you can purchase game tickets and vie for unique prizes as mementos of your fair trip. Whatever you do, don’t leave without taking a selfie with Big Tex, a true Dallas icon.

The Texas State Fair has something for everyone and is essential to attend for a true Texan.