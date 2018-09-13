Dalí and Buñuel: surrealism’s cinematic dream team

The Meadows Museum will honor Salvador Dalí’s collaborative films with “Surrealist Collaborations: Salvador Dalí and Luis Buñuel” in the Bob and Jean Smith Auditorium on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.

The two films are Dalí’s and Buñuel’s films: Un Chien Andalou (1929) and L’Age d’Or (1930). Afterward, there will be a discussion led by Film and Media Arts Professor Rick Worland.

This event will celebrate one example of Dalí’s surrealist art and generate interest for Dalí’s other works currently on display in the Meadows Museum exhibition Dalí: Poetics of the Small, 1929–1936.

Meadows Museum employee Christianna Reyes said this event is not directly tied to the recent exhibition opening.

Check the Meadows calendar for more details about this free event. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting the Meadows Museum at 214-768-8587. The Meadows Museum Dalí exhibit is currently open for public viewing.