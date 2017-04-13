Dallas gets creative this April

April marks the beginning of Dallas Arts Month, a month-long celebration of creativity within the heart of Dallas. Residents are encouraged to experience art around the city, from plays to concerts to visual art, whether it be in the streets or at a museum.

This past weekend, art and music lovers flocked to Deep Ellum for the annual, weekend-long Deep Ellum Arts Festival. The free festival hosted over 200 artists and 150 musical acts. Booths filled with artists’ original works and prints lined the streets of the eclectic Dallas neighborhood.

Only a few streets over at the Fashion Industry Gallery in the arts district was the Dallas Arts Fair. Galleries from around the world presented their collections, including the Gagosian Gallery, a frontrunner in the art world. The impressive exhibitions came to a close on Sunday when many of the works were acquired by prominent buyers.

Events will be happening all month long, including the Decolonize Dallas series. These pop-up exhibitions and events focus on the original cultural identities of various Dallas neighborhoods. The next event “Water is Life” will be held at Trans.lation: Vickery Meadow this Saturday, April 15.

Next Saturday, the Dallas Arts District will host the “Changing Perspectives block pARTy” on Flora Street.The party will feature local musical artist ZHORA with special guests from BANDALOOP, a vertical dance company. Dallasites can come down to chow on food truck fare while they peruse handcrafted art and live mural painting.

During Dallas Arts Month, city-goers are encouraged to post their art adventures on social media with the hashtag #DallasArtsMonth.