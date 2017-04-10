Drew Holcomb brings “Souvenir” tour to Dallas

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors will bring their tour to Dallas April 21. The group is touring in support of its acclaimed, new album “Souvenir.” It’s the group’s biggest album to date and their show is just as great. Drew Holcomb, hailing from Memphis, is based in Nashville, where he hones his musical prowess and puts together an annual music festival for local crowds. The Daily Campus had a chance to chat with Holcomb earlier this week.

Daily Campus: You’ve just released your latest album “Souvenir.” Can you tell us a little about that?

Drew Holcomb: It’s the first record I have written with my bandmates. They brought a completely different musicality and point of view that was really fun to harness together. We went in a few directions we have not gone before, so it’s an exciting change of pace.

DC: Do you have a favorite song of yours off the album? Why?

DH: That is sort of like picking your favorite kid, but playing “Mama’s Sunshine, Daddy’s Rain” live has been incredible on the tour so far.

DC: What is the story behind Moon River Music Festival?

DH: I love festivals. I love my hometown Memphis. I love a lot of my other artists friends. I wanted to marry those three things together and host my own festival and it has been a blast.

DC: I saw you’re currently touring; how has that been so far? Any standout places? Anywhere you’re looking forward to?

DH: It has been great. We took a few months off the road to record the album so it’s always good to get on the road and try out the new songs. A new record always makes touring much more energizing. We are playing back to back nights at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and that will be the best two days of the tour for sure!

DC: What can we expect from a typical concert?

DH: We will be doing lots of songs from “Souvenir,” our latest record, but also older favorites as well. If people in the crowd want to hear something specific, if they shout it loud enough, we might give it a shot.

DC: Any tips for aspiring artists?

DH: If you really want to make it, you have to give it AT LEAST five years, maybe 10. It’s not for the faint of heart.