Essential items for every commons room

The residential commons at Southern Methodist University are more than just a standard residence for students attending college; they’re a key part of the SMU experience. As almost every student must spend at least two years living on campus, the importance of each student’s time in the residential commons shouldn’t be ignored. There’s plenty to be excited about, but one of the most important aspects is the preparation involved. The items on this list should be in just about every room on campus.

Shower shoes

One of the most overlooked situations in each residential commons is the bathroom. If you’re one of the lucky few who get to enjoy suite-style living and share the shower with a few people, you might not need to pay much attention to this. But if you find yourself showering down the hall amongst the rest of your neighbors, you’ll want to listen up. A pair of flip flops, sandals, or any other kind of waterproof item that separates your foot from the ground is a must-have. Lots of feet step on that floor; you don’t want to be one of them.

Water filter

Every residential commons has a drinking fountain somewhere inside, but when you wake up in the middle of the night in need of some cool refreshing water, you won’t want to make the journey around the building. Pouring a glass of water from your bedside and turning right back over is much better.

Storage system

This is pretty broad but absolutely necessary. Whether one purchases some bins under the bed or a hanging shelf in the closet, maximizing space is huge. As nice as SMU has made their residential commons, they aren’t the largest in the world and you’re most likely sharing the space with at least one other person. There’s not much space for a lot of stuff, so finding ways to fit it all is vital.

Steam cleaner

Clothes get wrinkled. Fast. It’s just a fact. When you’re on the go and you need a nice shirt but all you have is a wrinkled button down, nothing is better than bringing out a little steamer that irons out that shirt in a minute. Also, when people find out you have one, you’ll find yourself with a few more friends than before.

Fan

It’s Texas; in case you didn’t know, it gets hot here. Thankfully the air conditioning systems are built to withstand the blazing heat but sometimes the Dallas sun beats down a little too much. Having a bedside fan you can aim right into your face is a blessing. Day or night, the heat abounds and being prepared with a cool air device should be a top priority for every student across campus.