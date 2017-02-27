February $14 adoptions has come to an end

The Dallas Animal Shelter entered February at full capacity. 98 animals were brought into the shelter Feb. 6. With no room available, the shelter had to think fast. Dallas Animal Services took this month to ‘share the love’ by offering incredibly cheap, and even free, pet adoptions through the month of February. Dallas Animal Services reduced adoption fees to just $14, including sterilization, microchipping, vaccinations and a health check up.

On Feb. 7, the Dallas Animal Shelter held free adoptions for the first time since Christmas Eve. 154 dogs and over 30 cats were adopted for free by the end of the day.

The SPCA of Texas also joined in for the month of love. The SCPA offered $14 pet adoptions from the beginning of the month to Valentine’s Day.

Feb. 17 through 19 was the PetSmart National Adoption Weekend and once again the Dallas Animal Services held free adoptions at the everyday adoption center.

All of the rescue shelters were especially packed this month for the promotion, and Dallas Animal Services said they were even able to free up some room for new rescues to come in. There is still one more day to adopt a furry forever friend for only $14.