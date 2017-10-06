Five ways to spend fall break in Dallas

Fall break is the mid-semester recharge SMU students look forward to, to let go of their school work for a few days and relax. Some students make arrangements to go home or travel, but for many students Fall Break is a four-day Dallas staycation. This is a great opportunity for students to explore what Dallas has to offer beyond the SMU bubble.

State Fair of Texas

Big Tex is back. The State Fair of Texas is known across the country for its mouth-watering fair foods: fried Oreos, fried M&Ms, Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, the list goes on, but the key is to come hungry and leave happy. For the adrenaline junkies there are more than 70 rides, including the Texas Star Ferris Wheel. The fair is open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Tickets are $18 and available online or can be purchased onsite. Don’t forget your cash for parking.

Yayoi Kusama at Dallas Museum of Art

Infinity mirrors and glowing pumpkins have made their way to the Dallas art scene. Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s All the Eternal Love I have for the Pumpkins is a part of the Dallas Museum Art Collection now to February. The installation is one of the artist’s signature infinity Mirror Rooms, and is the only one of its kind in a North American collection. The mirrored space is filled with acrylic yellow pumpkins decorated in black polka dots. Visitors step into the space and can see themselves in an everlasting field of pumpkins. Make sure to purchase your ticket beforehand and select time slot. Tickets for the exhibit are $16. Also, while you are in the downtown area check out Savor in Klyde Warren Park or the strip of food trucks.

Trinity Groves

Just across the Margaret Hill Hunt Bridge lies several industrial warehouses refurbished to house a culinary experience. Trinity Groves offers a selection of food including Spanish Tapas, Italian, and sushi. The West Dallas foodie hub is home to the Restaurant Concept Incubator program, which allows chefs and restaurateurs to create unique restaurant concepts with the help of experienced restaurateurs. The expansive patios outside each restaurant are perfect for any sunny weather day. Not looking for a sit down meal? Trinity Groves is home to Kate Weiser Chocolate, which offers handcrafted chocolates in a variety of flavors. Visit Kate for a sweet that is almost too pretty to eat.

White Rock Lake

Less than four miles from campus lies White Rock Lake. Also known as the “jewel in the crown of the Dallas’ park system,” White Rock Lake is the perfect destination for anyone looking to get outside. Visitors can enjoy the nine miles of trails around the lake or get out on the water with a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard rental. You can also take a walk around The Dallas Arboretum. The botanical garden showcases seasonal flowers, trees, and plant collections all set along the lake. Pack a picnic and grab a friend and head out to White Rock Lake to spend some time with Mother Nature.

Pecan Lodge

If you are going to attend school in Texas, then it is only appropriate you try some Texas barbeque. Despite its hour long lines, Texans flock to Deep Ellum to visit Pecan Lodge. What began as a small BBQ stand in the Dallas Farmers Market has now emerged into one of the most famous BBQ restaurants in Texas. Popular dishes include the brisket, the pork ribs, and the “Hot Mess,” a roasted sweet potato loaded with shredded brisket, cheese, chipotle cream, and scallions. The lines are longer on the weekends, so this is the perfect spot to visit during the week. However, it is closed on Mondays. Make sure to arrive with an empty stomach and an appetite.