Gamma Phi Beta’s new philanthropy event is a hit

On Wednesday evening from 8 to 10 p.m., around 50 people came out to support the SMU Gamma Phi Beta’s philanthropy event “Under the Crescent Moon,” a movie night benefiting Girls on the Run.

Tickets to the event screening of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” were $5 from a Gamma Phi Beta member prior to the event or at the gate.

Girls on the Run is a transformational learning program for 8- to 13-year-old girls. The non-profit organization is dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams.

Olivia Neilands, junior business and statistics majors, was excited for her sorority’s event put on by the philanthropy committee.

“We haven’t done anything like this before and it’s a great movie,” Neilands said.

Another sorority member, Natalie Gullo, sophomore history and world languages majors, had been looking forward to the event for a while.

“I love movies so for me this type of event is great,” Gullo said. “I forgot how much I love this movie and I get to chat with my sisters.”

Since the sorority was selling tickets to see a movie, the philanthropy committee struggled with getting around copyrights and licensing for the event. The SMU Program Council assisted the event planners and decided “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was a safe choice. Master’s student and sorority alumna, Morgan Rund, thinks it was a great movie choice.

“I think this is a perfectly fitting movie to show before finals,” said Rund.

Getting the movie rights was not the only obstacle the event planners had to deal with. Philanthropy Chair, Isabella de Cardenas, said that they also had to reserve the screen projector and popcorn as well as put in a grounds request for a space on Dallas Hall Lawn.

“Ideally, we would have also liked to get hay bales and string lights,” Cardenas said. “But we had already gone over budget with all of the other expenses the event required.”

The guests didn’t seem to mind the simple décor. Event goers lounged on blankets on the grass and enjoyed the refreshments and company. Daniel Porting, a friend of Cardenas, came out for the love of philanthropy events.

“I haven’t seen this movie in a long time, and I figured it would be fun to come out and support a philanthropy,” Porting said.

Adam Sanchez, junior marketing and history majors, was also recruited to come by Cardenas, only an hour before the event commenced.

“I’ve only seen maybe the first thirty minutes of the movie,” Sanchez said. “I didn’t know what to expect here but the popcorn is great, the screen is cool and the people are nice.”