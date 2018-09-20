Giant surge waves in the middle of Texas

20 of the world’s best surfers will gather together for the Stab High world-class surfing competition on Saturday, Sept. 22 at Barefoot Ski Ranch Cable Park in Waco, Texas.

Surfers will compete in the first ever man-made American Wave Machines pool. The surfers hail from all corners of the world, including Australia, Hawaii, California and South Africa. They will battle to land striking aerials and stunts for a significant cash prize.

“You wouldn’t expect a world class wave like this in the middle of Texas,” Stab Magazine founder and contest organizer Sam McIntosh said.

The broadcast will go live at 12:30 p.m. There will be several rounds of surfing throughout the entire day, wrapping up with the final round around 6:00 p.m. There will be a random ticket drawing, and six lucky winners will get in the water with professional surfers Shan Dorian and Bobby Martinez.

The first round of competition will be available on air free of charge. There are two purchase options for watching the following rounds: You can pre-register for Pay Per View on event day for $13.99, or you can purchase the early bird option for $8.99.

“Ticket sales have been really great, it’s the same price as going to the park for the day,” McIntosh said.

Contest organizers say Stab High is an event for people of all ages to attend who are looking for a good time. Guests can enjoy food from health-focused food trucks, sip on cool beverages and listen to a live musical performance at sunset.

“I think half the crowd wants to see the surfing and the other half is coming for the poolside event,” McIntosh said. “I think we’re going to have a really good turnout.”

For more information you can visit Stab High’s website or Eventbrite to purchase a ticket.