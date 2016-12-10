Holiday events near the hilltop

The holiday season is fast approaching even if the winter weather isn’t yet.

Dallas is ready to celebrate and there are lots of fun things to do if you’re staying local this winter.

Christmastime kicks off December 1st for the “Downtown Wanderland” in downtown Dallas. The street will be covered with lights and decorations for all to enjoy. Each weekend until December 17th there will be live music, free gift-wrapping and photo opportunities with Santa along with specific events each day.

Friday nights will feature Christmas themed movie screenings like Elf and Polar Express.

Once the festivities are over, you may need to shed some of that weight you gained over the holidays.

Loop the Lake is a fun way to get some exercise and start on your New Years resolutions. Funds raised will benefit Marathon Kids, an organization trying to promote healthy lifestyles for children. The New Years Eve race will start at White Rock Lake at 7 a.m.

Once you’ve worked out, you’ve earned the right to celebrate. Those looking for a class Texas New Years celebration should head to Billy Bobs Texas. Eli Young Band will be performing at the country western bar starting at 9:30. If you buy the VIP tickets not only do you get a champagne toast and commemorative glass, but you also get free breakfast tacos at the end of the night.

And, of course, you can’t kick off 2017 without fireworks.

AT&T is hosting “Streaming Lights” at Reunion Tower this New Years Eve.

Fireworks will be launched from 560 feet in the air, so wherever you’re celebrating in Dallas, take a look up at the sky at 11:59.