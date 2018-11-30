Holiday Happenings in Dallas

The tree is being trimmed, holiday sales are running rampant, and the temperature is dropping. This can only mean one thing– the holidays have arrived. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa among others, there are plenty of local events to get you in the holiday spirit! Put on your best ugly sweater, grab a candy cane, and head out to these local celebrations.

2018 Gingerbread Stroll for Charity

What better way to get in the spirit than looking at meticulously crafted gingerbread houses. Highland Park Village is hosting its 2018 Gingerbread Stroll for Charity until Friday Nov. 30. Gingerbread houses are displayed in many of the village’s stores and will be auctioned off to benefit Community Partners of Dallas.

Royal Blue Grocery and Bird Bakery

While you’re strolling, pop on into Royal Blue Grocery for a delicious hot chocolate with a candy cane. Sweet tooth not satisfied yet? Then head into nearby Bird Bakery for a seasonal cupcake.

Christmas Bazaar

Looking to get your shopping done early this year and tired of the giving the same old gifts? You’re in luck as Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas hosts its Christmas Bazaar on Saturday December 1 from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Find everything from home decor to baked goods at this event. Before you leave, make sure to get your picture taken with Santa and his elves.

Goop craft session

If you are feeling crafty, Goop has just the event for you. The Dallas pop-up will host a wreath making event with HGTV star Leanne Ford on Monday Dec. 3, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Be prepared to mingle and be merry.

Highland Park Village Farmers Market

Wrap up finals week with a holiday visit to Highland Park Village’s very own farmers market. Local will take place on Wednesday Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It features local Dallas vendors with everything from food to games. The last one of the 2018 season surely will not disappoint.