How to celebrate Galentine’s Day with your squad

Valentine’s Day is a confusing holiday. Some people are filled with the same hope as what they feel Christmas morning while others are filled with a fear reminiscent of Halloween. Even if you don’t have that someone special to share the day with, you can gather your girl squad to celebrate “Parks and Recreation” character Leslie Knope’s favorite holiday: Galentine’s Day. This day is all about celebrating those who support you and love you most. Here are some of the best ways to celebrate the day in Dallas.

Eat

What is a better way to celebrate the best friends in your life than with breakfast food and bubbly? Brunch is the perfect way to start off Galentine’s Day on the right foot. Try Henry’s Majestic for the Sparkling Bar and avocado toast or Americano for an Italian twist on the classic brunch.

If chocolate is your treat of choice, book a Dallas by Chocolate tour. Load up in one of their private buses with your friends and sample some of the best Dallas candy as the guides take you straight to the shops.

Exercise

After all that food, it’s time to get moving. The unseasonably warm weather in Dallas is the perfect opportunity to take a nice walk on Katy Trail. Stroll straight from SMU through Uptown and spend time with friends while enjoying the sunshine.

Shopping

Who needs Valentine’s Day gifts when you can get the presents you really want for yourself? Head over to NorthPark Mall or Highland Park Village to treat yourself; buy flowers for your squad. If nothing else, window shopping is a great way to spend time with friends.

Volunteer

Take your mind off yourself this Valentine’s Day and do good for other people. Volunteering is always more fun with friends, so why not get a group together to focus on others for a few hours? Help the homeless through the Back on My Feet breakfast Feb. 13. Visit the SPCA of Dallas to get some love from some furry friends. Whatever you are passionate about, there is an opportunity in Dallas to make a difference.

Relax

Galentine’s Day is all about being with your best friends, so why not relax and spend the day doing what you all love to do? The possibilities are endless. Head to the Dallas Museum of Art for quiet time spent looking at world-renowned art. Browse Pinterest for some recipes for homemade face masks or get manicures at your favorite salon. To end the day, watch your favorite girl-power movies and celebrate the day dedicated to love surrounded by your best friends.

Valentine’s Day is not just for those in relationships! However you celebrate, focus on love and and value the friendships in your life.