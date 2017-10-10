How to deal with the Disney/Netflix breakup

When the news broke that Disney was cutting ties with Netflix to create their own streaming service, I sat down, added all of my favorite Disney throwbacks to my Netflix list and watched Moana at least three times. This breakup was almost as devastating to me as Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announcing their separation. But hold off on binging all the Disney content still available. It’s not going anywhere. The content cut-off won’t go into effect until 2019. In between now and then, Disney will continue adding their new hits and old-school favorites onto Netflix. Here’s what you can expect to see in September.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – Sept. 19

If you haven’t seen this movie yet, you’ve made a terrible mistake. But don’t worry; as always, Netflix has your back. The live-action remake of this Disney classic will be available on Netflix on September 19. Set in the provincial countryside of 18th century France, this story comes to life with beautiful visuals, breathtaking music and an all-star cast. Emma Watson is perfect as the bookish Belle while Dan Stevens brings a mostly CGI character to life as the charming beast. With Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth and Stanley Tucci as Maestro this cast will make you want nothing more than to be their guest.

HERCULES – Sept. 1

After a hiatus from Netflix, Hercules returns with the sassy Megara, flaming Hades and of course the most famous hero of all time. Honestly, my favorite character in this entire movie was baby Pegasus, but it’s also rife with Disney Easter eggs and ancient Greek mythology references. Megara, while not an official Disney princess is one of Disney’s first example of showcasing a strong woman in control of her femininity–who, not to mention, rocks the gladiator sandals.

MULAN – Sept. 1

This is another movie returning to Netflix in September. Keeping with Disney’s growing trend of strong women, Mulan is a step beyond Megara’s independence. With Eddie Murphy as the iconic side-kick Mushu this movie is an instant favorite from the late-90s era of Disney animation. Mulan is one of the Disney movies slated for a live-action remake and is set for release in 2019. But before you get too excited, this won’t be the almost shot-for-shot remake that Beauty and the Beast was. There are no confirmations that it will be a musical and Captain Li Shang is being replaced by entirely new character Chen Honghui.

POCAHONTAS – Sept. 14

Disney’s Pocahontus is also returning to Netflix ahead of the 2019 break-up. Disney’s adaptation of this story is controversial since the actual history of the colonization of America has more death and fewer adorable animals. Regardless, this is considered to be a Disney staple and has iconic songs like “Just Around the Riverbend” and “Colors of the Wind”.

LEAVING – Sept. 5

Lilo & Stich and The Emperor’s New Groove

Both of these Movies represent a distinctly odd time in Disney animation. Between adorable aliens who love Elvis and David Spade and a talking llama, these two films are certainly unique and will be missed by the generation of Disney fans that grew up with them in their Disney repertoire.