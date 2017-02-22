Jackie Venson brings rhythm, blues and more to The Rustic

The Rustic is a local fixture known to anybody who has spent more than a little time in Dallas. In 2015 it was listed as the 7th-highest-grossing bar in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Rustic provides not only a full selection of delicious drinks and crafted food, but also live music, from where its infamous tendencies are derived.

A large, expansive seating area lies indoors, complete with its wraparound bar. However, outside is where the Rustic really comes into its own. An enormous, sprawling backyard is punctuated with picnic tables, a cornhole plot and most importantly, the stage, where musician Jackie Venson will perform.

Jackie Venson doesn’t fit a typical profile. She dabbles in many different genres, each with their own style.

“It really is all over the place,” Venson said. “I could narrow it down to maybe…R&B and soul.” Hailing from Austin, Texas, Venson is a singer-songwriter who knows her way around a guitar. She’s played her music across the world in a myriad of countries and cities. She just returned from a tour in Finland as part of her goal: touring every month for a year.

“It’s kind of a goal of mine. I wanted to see what that was like,” Venson said. Performing live is a special experience for Venson. Playing a few shows every month has given her the momentum she needs and a lot of good has come from it.

Venson recently released her first live album “Jackie Venson Live,” which showcased her musical talent and live energy. While studio work is something that she enjoys, Venson has to “be in the right mood,” whereas she can perform live any time. Many different things go on in her shows, but they all work together to create a balance of pleasing sound. The varying genres and styles bring out Venson’s unique abilities. When asked about what people can expect from a Jackie Venson show, she simply answered, “Lots of guitar shredding.”

There’s more to Venson than her musical talent. While performing, writing and recording, she also hosts her own web series. The show invites a different musical guest alongside Venson in each episode as the two of them discuss ways to become a better musician as well as other life advice. The show also has a special meaning to Venson: the inspiration for it came from her father. Also a musician, he imparted his wisdom to her throughout her life–each episode pertains to a different piece of advice that he gave her.

“I thought it would be really cool to share that advice with anybody that might need it,” Venson said. “A lot of people don’t really have someone like my dad in their life to just kind of give them all the answers so I thought it would be cool to kind of take what he said and turn it into a conversation for other people who also do music for a living.”

The web series is a large part of Venson’s career and something she invests in, but it’s her music that brings her to Dallas. Having released various albums and EPs before “Jackie Venson Live,” she will bring along a serious discography with her to The Rustic.

Her upcoming show Feb. 25 will have her in a long line of great acoustic performances held in The Rustic’s backyard. The combination of venue and performer generate a lot of excitement.

“The Rustic is one of my favorite bars in Dallas. The regular live music makes it a great place to go with friends on the weekend,” The Rustic customer Matthew Banas said. The many patrons that will be heading out to see Venson perform on Saturday echo his sentiment. Guest Tony Capek agreed. “It’s an unparalleled atmosphere. It feels like an outdoor music venue,” Capek said.

This is where Venson will bring her unique sound to Dallas. Her take on blues, reggae, R&B, rock and more will grace the stage above hordes of hungry patrons, all ready to be fed with the delicious food, mouthwatering drinks and head-turning jams from Jackie Venson.