Last minute? Try these Valentine’s Day ideas

Whether the day just slipped your mind or you want some cheaper, fun alternatives to your run-of-the-mill dinner date, The Daily Campus has you covered! Check out these ideas for Valentine’s Day.

Go to an art museum. Located in the heart of the arts district downtown, the Dallas Museum of Art is free and easy to get to. There’s something romantic about strolling through the galleries and looking at all of the works the museum has to offer. Go ahead, contemplate the art. Feel intelligent while you squint at a Monet.

Picnic in a park. You can easily go to Klyde Warren after that great DMA date or try the Trinity Groves walking trail. You can have a nice homemade lunch or pick something up from one of the various food trucks at Klyde Warren. If you’re lucky, you’ll get to see some dogs at the dog park as well. Perfect date.

Drive-in movie theater. This one requires some driving, but it’s worth it. Galaxy Drive-In, located in Ennis, is a unique spin on the classic movie date!

Hot chocolate and ice skating at the Galleria. Ice skating is the age-old date idea, and as long as no one breaks any bones, it will be a success!

Fort Worth Botanical Gardens. The botanical gardens is actually cheaper than the Dallas Arboretum, which you may have already visited anyway. If you have the time, take a trip to Fort Worth and look at all of the beautiful flowers. Then tell your date how the flowers don’t compare to their effortless beauty. Then win Valentine’s Day.

Picnic on the top of Binkley at sunset for those who don’t really want to leave campus. This is by far the best view on campus. The ledge is wide enough to sit comfortably while you eat gruyere and carved ham sandwiches or Jimmy Johns, whichever you prefer.

All the single ladies (and gentlemen). Now, if you’re living the single life, don’t let the fear of a lonely Valentine’s Day stop you. Have a “Palentine’s” day with your closest friends the day/weekend before! Go out for brunch at Porch or The Rustic for some delicious food and good company. You won’t be disappointed. In the wise words of “Parks and Recreation”: treat yo’ self.