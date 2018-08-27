Meadows Museum acquires drawings by artist Sorolla

The Meadows Museum announced in a press release today that it acquired ten drawings by Spanish artist Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida. The drawings reflect themes common to Sorolla’s work, and they range from quick sketches to a completed composition. Nine drawings were purchased from the artist’s family, the 10th from a private collector.

Amanda W. Doseth will start her role as Meadows Museum Curator in September.

“These drawings, often quickly rendered, are particularly valuable for the unusually intimate glimpses they offer into the painter’s ongoing working process and home life,” Doseth said.

“Perhaps more than a frugal reuse of paper, these works allow us to witness Sorolla developing multiple, quite distinct, compositions in quick succession,” Doseth said.

Previously, the museum exhibited paintings by Sorolla from Dec. 2013 to April 2014. This new acquisition furthers the museum’s legacy with Sorolla’s art.

The Meadows Museum houses the largest collection of Spanish art outside of Spain. The museum is located on Bishop Boulevard on SMU campus. The drawings are currently being conserved and framed. They will be available for public viewing in early 2019.