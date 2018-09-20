NBC’s Making It leave you feeling creative?

NBC’s hit-crafting show, Making It, may have wrapped up a few weeks ago, but there’s no need for you to put down your glue gun just yet. Cross-stitching, embroidery or painting might be your next big rise to social media fame. Scratch your creative itch with the following crafting classes.

Embroidery at Fleastyle





Jazz up your jeans with a needle and a thread. Learn to embroider your own denim at FleaStyle in Deep Ellum with Jessica Dorrell of Babes Never Die.

Cross Stitch at Emporium Pies





Cross Stitching + Pie Pop Tarts + Mimosas = Class made in Crafting Heaven. Learn the sassy, simple craft from Julie Jackson of Subversive Cross Stitch. Don’t feel like breaking away from your Making It binge-watching session? Learn how to stitch using this handy guide.

Bob Ross Painting Party at Mary Hay/Peyton/Shuttles Commons





Walk down the boulevard to join Mary Hay/Peyton/Shuttles Commons in celebrating Bob Ross. Leave a comment on this instagram photo if you’re interested in attending a future class.

Now that you’re a crafting superstar, what on earth are you going to do with your new resume-worthy skills? Audition for Season 2 of Making It, obviously.