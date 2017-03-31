Recent Music Highlights: Kendrick Lamar, Alt-J, and More

The Daily Campus will showcase the most recent and relevant music highlights every Friday, starting today. This week’s highlights include a Kendrick Lamar music video, a surprise release from The Chainsmokers, and a unique launch technique from Local Natives.

Embed from Getty Images

“Humble” by Kendrick Lamar: K-Dot dropped his newest single yesterday in style, music video and all. The single’s video directed by Dave Meyers has already reached the top spot on YouTube’s “Trending” list with over 4 million views. It acts as a perfect compliment to the song with stark lighting and a production value rivaling that of Beyonce’s “Formation”. With a heavy beat and attitude reminiscent of Lamar’s “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City”, “Humble” criticizes popular rappers’ wealth and exuberance by saying he can do it better.

“In Cold Blood” by Alt-J: Alt-J launched another single this week following the release of their first new single, “3WW”. “In Cold Blood” is louder and brassier than the first and holds the familiar chant-like vocals of classic Alt-J songs. The song is featured on this week’s Spotify ‘New Music Friday’ playlist with 292,206 plays. Their long-anticipated album is slated to drop this June.

Embed from Getty Images

“I Saw You Close Your Eyes” by Local Natives: Alternative staples Local Natives kept up with their more pop-influenced streak in their newest single. “I Saw You Close Your Eyes” was first released as a creative music experience, directing listeners to a website where they could only hear the song if their eyes were closed. The song’s catchy chorus paired with rhythmic guitar and synth tunes make for a indie pop powerhouse. The single currently has 371,461 plays on Spotify and was featured on Billboard’s “Must-Hear Music” podcast.

“Still Got Time” by Zayn ft. PartyNextDoor: Former One Direction star Zayn seems to be emulating hip-hop artist Drake in his newest single, “Still Got Time”. Zayn came back into the spotlight after the release of his song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”, featured on the “Fifty Shades Darker” soundtrack. This follows his debut album, “Mind of Mine” which topped the Billboard “Top 200” chart in 2016. “Still Got Time” includes a catchy beat and subtle upbeat guitar that keeps listeners dancing through the whole song.



Embed from Getty Images

“The One” by The Chainsmokers: The popular EDM group’s surprise single caught fans off guard this week. “The One” features lilting harmonies that highlight the duo’s softer, mournful side. The song still keeps a pumping beat starting halfway through, but there isn’t a strong drop like that in “Closer”, one of their most popular songs of last year. “The One” is the first track of The Chainsmokers’ second album, “Memories…Do Not Open” coming out April 7.