Red Hot Chili Peppers leave Dallas crowd rocking

The Red Hot Chili Peppers rocked the American Airlines Center on Jan. 8 in downtown Dallas during their latest tour.

Nearly 20,000 fans gathered and enjoyed a mind-blowing concert by the fabled rock n’ roll quartet. Staring at the stage, one could immediately notice the simplicity of the band’s setup. The drums sat on a platform across the simple stage.There wasn’t an empty seat in the house.

The lights dimmed as a roar erupted from the crowd in anticipation of the show, filling the venue with hoops and hollers.

Josh Klinghoffer was first to take the stage, claiming stage right and flashing

his guitar axe.Then the rock idol, Flea, appeared stage left, sporting a sleeveless suit that was covered in flashy colors and neon accents from head to toe.

Around his neck hung his polished black four-string bass, which he swung as he paced around the stage like a boxer claiming his ring before a fight. Chad Smith mounted his throne behind a gleaming drum set, and finally the frontman, Anthony Kiedis, ran up to his center stage microphone.

The band fell into another famous Chili Pepper funky jam break, which they tend to do to start a show. The stage lit up as soon as the band began to play, which revealed two large screens backing the stage and an elaborate array of lights hanging over the floor of the venue. The band filled the venue with an electric energy, leaving the audience in awe of their refined talent.

Flea and Klinghoffer convened at the drum set as Kiedis danced wildly all around the stage until suddenly the jam halted and Klinghoffer lashed out the opening riff of the Red Hot hit “Can’t Stop.”

The Chili Peppers were now in full swing. The first song took the audiences’ breath away; they were simply in awe at the instant the band took their place on stage. It was nothing short of surreal, being in the presence of such acclaimed rock veterans.

The band held the audience with intensity all the way through the show. The lights that hung overhead flashed through each number, creating beautiful visuals to complement the insanity on stage.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers played a number of their hits, including “Californication” and “Under the Bridge,” as well as tracks from their new album

“The Getaway.”

The musicians’ swagger, prowess and energy were astounding, and

almost inhuman. Although the light show was simple, it made the performance even more captivating with its unique use of the moving lights overhead.

The Chili Peppers still have that barbaric livelihood that’s shaped them into the unique act they are. “Give it Away” closed the encore and left the crowd in hysterics and wanting more; awaiting the next show.