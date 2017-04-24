Relationships not always best for college students

Junior Caroline Bertain has been in a long-distance relationship ever since she matriculated at SMU three years ago. She said her relationship has both positively and negatively impacted her school life.

“It’s difficult for me to focus when I’m constantly on my phone texting him,” Bertain said. “However, there is not that constant distraction of having him around at school, which makes it much easier to be productive during the day.”

Christopher Logan, a psychology professor at Southern Methodist University, studies relationships and teaches a course focusing on relationships. Logan has researched long distance relationships and unhealthy relationships among college students and found that they tend to offer fewer rewards than expected.

Investing too much time into a relationship can become unhealthy because it will impact the way one lives, and grades and friendships may suffer, Logan said. Focusing too much on grades will cause partners to be more distant from one another, and that distance will cause fighting and high stress levels.

“Some college students have healthy relationships which are rewarding, but other students have dysfunctional relationships, which are filled with conflict,” Logan said. “These conflicting relationships can cause high stress levels and negative health impacts.”

A healthy relationship, on the other hand, is one that allows people more freedom, including great dates, great support and the ability to learn more about oneself, while also keeping up with academics.

When they are stressed out, students have trouble focusing on lectures, they aren’t motivated to attend class and they lack the ability to study well and retain a solid amount of information according to Logan.

“I’ve definitely seen people who have gone through hard breakups,” sophomore Anna Grace Carey said. “Their grades have gone down because they are stressed and preoccupied.”

Junior Julia Battle said she sees friends in both healthy and unhealthy relationships.

“Relationships consume people,” Battle said. “I have seen a lot of partnerships that are healthy because they motivate one another and balance each other out.”

Bertain and her boyfriend started dating in high school, and have remained in a long distance relationship ever since he went off to Cal Poly, a college in San Luis Obispo, California.

Senior Farah Qutub said being single makes her feel like she has more time to focus on her own needs and wants, especially in college years when students should focus on themselves.

“I can travel with friends and pretty much do whatever I want without having to have the approval,” Qutub said.

Logan said one of the most important elements of getting over a failed relationship is believing that there are alternatives out there that may be even better.

“Although breakups are unpleasant to go through, we tend to get over them faster than expected,” he said.