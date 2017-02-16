Skip the drive: Where to celebrate Mardi Gras 2017 in Dallas

New Orleans is a car ride away, but for those who want to stay local and still celebrate, look no further than the city in which you currently reside. Dallas has a handful of its own offerings.

When: Sat., Feb. 18, doors open at 2 p.m.

Where: 1010 1st Ave., Fair Park Automobile Building

In its 16th year, Mardi Gras Texas Style turns the Dallas fairgrounds into a music festival. The event hosts 20 bands, including Casey Donahew, Cody Johnson, Stoney LaRue and Shooter Jennings. As the name suggests, it’s a celebration of the French holiday done the Texas way: big.

When: Fri., Feb. 24

Where: Kessler Theater

For those looking for a party, the OCarnivale Masquerade Ball will satisfy your penchant. General Admission tickets cost $50, which also includes dinner for one. With live music hosted by three bands and dancing, your Mardi Gras celebration will last you all night, and maybe into the next day.

When: Sun., Feb. 26, 2017 at 4 p.m.

Where: West Davis Street

Find a classic Mardi Gras parade in the historic district of Oak Cliff. Beads will be thrown—it’s a requirement for those who enter. The parade hosts an identity distinct to the area, but it still resonates festively in Mardi Gras style.

When: Sat., March 4 at 8 p.m.

Where: South Side Ballroom

Krewe de Etoiles Gala Masquerade is the most elegant ball in the DFW area. Bring your mask and gown for this “Old Hollywood Glamour”-themed affaire. While it truly tries to match the classic spirit of the holiday, it adds a Texas twist with a philanthropic undertone to benefit awareness for civil and social issues in the area.

Maybe you don’t have room for big Mardi Gras events on your social calendar. Here are some bars and restaurants to satisfy your festive fix.

1613 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75206

(972) 707-7234

A dive bar and pool hall, Ships Lounge will offer cheap drinks with a Mardi Gras flair.

3301 McKinney Ave. Dallas, TX 75204

(214) 754-0106

While the name suggests it’s a bar and their menu hosts an extensive list of beer, wine and cocktails, The Quarter Bar also has an artisanal food menu to last you all night.