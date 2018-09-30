SMU gets up early with musical “Spring Awakening”

The first showing of “Spring Awakening” took place Wednesday Sept. 26 in the Greer Garson Theatre.

Blake Heckler, the director for SMU’s “Spring Awakening,” played Moritz in the original New York version of the play.

One of the actors, a sophomore by the name of Thomas Magee who plays Hanschen, felt positive after the premiere. According to Magee, the actors have been rehearsing since the first day of school.

Thus, it isn’t surprising that everything came together the way it did.

This play was a challenging one to perform with its mature content. Theatre-goers applauded the performers for dealing with the intense subject matter in a mature manner.

“There’s a little bit of hesitancy the first rehearsal or so”, said Magee.

However, Magee said he and his fellow actors moved past any social roadblocks quite quickly, which inevitably made for a show the audience would praise and enjoy.

“Spring Awakening” also received an encouraging response from people who came to see the play.

Cole Bresnehen and Jeremy Leblanc agreed the SMU performance of “Spring Awakening” handled things much better than another show they had seen.

The final performance is scheduled for Sunday Sept. 30 at 2pm. The runtime for the play is approximately 2 hours when accounting for intermission.