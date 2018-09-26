SMU Meadows to premiere musical “Spring Awakening” Wednesday 8 p.m. in the Greer Garson Theatre

The musical “Spring Awakening” will premiere Wednesday Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. in the Greer Garson Theatre.

“Spring Awakening” is a rock musical set in 1800s Germany. Oh yes– you read that right. The musical follows a group of teens navigating sexuality and romance. Turbulent, raw, and brave, “Spring Awakening” is certainly worth watching.

The music, with its string section and rock music vibes, is beautiful and rebellious. It’s no wonder “Spring Awakening” swept awards after it premiered on Broadway in 2006, and again after its 2014 Broadway revival by Deaf West Theatre. Now, you can watch SMU Meadows perform the musical at SMU.