South Padre hosts Ultimate Music Experience over Spring Break

Spring break for SMU is right around the corner, and most Mustangs are hitting the books in midterm preparations. At this point most students have spring break plans but for those who are still unsure, Ultimate Music Experience is putting on a festival for EDM lovers. The festival is a three-day trek through the sonic electronic jungle hosted on the beaches of South Padre, Texas. The shows will take place March 16 through 18—right in the middle of Spring Break. Here are some quick breakdowns of the three UME headliners at UME.

Marshmello

Like some of his DJ predecessors, the masked Marshmello keeps his identity hidden, choosing to play his sets wearing a mask shaped like the sugary food that goes well with chocolate and graham crackers. The anonymous artist is known for his groovy, synth-heavy jams. After gaining some exposure from his single “Alone,” Marshmello kept putting out hits. His show is poised to bring the energy out of any attendee.

Tiesto

The legendary Tiesto is ready to highlight the trip. “DJ Magazine” readers voted the producer “Best DJ of the Last 20 Years” in 2013. Known for his many hits including the millennial ballad “Wasted,” Tiesto has made his mark on the modern EDM era. His shows are renowned for their excitement and innovation as Tiesto consistently shows why he’s considered one of the best DJs in the game.

Zedd

Closing the three-day experience is Zedd, the Russian DJ behind hit songs “Clarity” and “Break Free.” Zedd is a Grammy-winning artist who mixes together gorgeous vocals with piercing synth instrumentals that surround head-bumping beats. He has put together amazing performances in the past and his UME appearance plans to be no different.