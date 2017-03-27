Spring playwriting festival begins Wednesday, March 29

SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts will showcase six original plays at its 23rd annual playwriting festival New Visions, New Voices beginning Wednesday, March 29.

New Visions, New Voices features six original plays by graduating seniors of SMU’s Theatre BFA. Each play has been created through a writing and development process with actors and directors from SMU and professional theaters in Dallas.

The series will showcase a different play each night in the Greer Garson Theatre. Admission is free. The line-up is as follows:

March 29th, 8 pm: “Black & White” by Reece Kelley Graham, directed by Sammy Rat Rios.

March 30th, 8 pm: “Nihilistmas” by Alec Petsche, directed by Allie Werle.

March 31st, 8 pm: “Bodies” by Joanna Coogan, directed by Jenna Richanne Hannum.

April 1st, 2 pm: “Bathtub Love” by Marcus Pinon, directed by Jake Nice.

April 2nd, 8 pm: “Casserole” by Hunter McConnell, directed by Claire Carson.

April 2nd: “Perambulatory” by Haley Nelson, directed by Ariana Cook.