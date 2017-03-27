St. Paul & the Broken Bones bring soul to Dallas

The eight-member soul group known as St. Paul & the Broken Bones is an experience to listen to. The band recently released an album, “Sea of Noise,” that brought their full-bodied sound to the forefront. The album is a reflection on society as a whole and combines their personal experience with worldly views.

“Sea of Noise” graces various genres including R&B, soul, funk and even some classic rock ‘n’ roll. St. Paul & the Broken Bones not only put together a terrific work of music on their record, but they follow it up with an outstanding live show. The band is known for their passionate and energized performances and is bringing that power to Dallas on March 30 at the Bomb Factory. The talented squad isn’t one to be missed.