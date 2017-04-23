The 1975 brought light and sound together in Allen

The 1975, notorious for its obsessive, dedicated fan base and killer shows, kicked off the U.S. leg of their tour in Allen Saturday, April 15.

Colouring, another U.K band, started off the show. While their songs were calmer and kept the crowd bobbing their heads, lead singer Jack Kenworthy’s vocals ruled the music. His effortless high notes and lullaby-like melodies left the audience swooning and wanting more.

Next came Pale Waves. The lead singer’s goth exterior was misleading once they played their first note fueled with ‘80s pop vibes. While their songs were charged with energy, Pale Waves began to fall flat. Each song blended into the next with the lead singer and guitarist Heather Baron-Gracie unable to move much from her spot. They got the crowd dancing with their last song “There’s a Honey” produced by The 1975’s Matty Healy and George Daniels.

A hum pulsed through the crowd for 10 (agonizing) minutes before it faded, leading into the iconic first lines of “The 1975”. A singular LED rectangle lit up and the crowd went wild. Band members filed in as the track played until it effortlessly bled into “Love Me”.

Frontrunner Matthew “Matty” Healy jived along, moving with so much charisma that it could knock someone out. This was the band’s first U.S. stop on its last tour, and it showed through its heightened energy. Also, all members except one had a stage stocked with glasses of wine. Guitarist Adam Hahn preferred water.

If one thing was clear, it was that The 1975 knows how to put on a show. While the performances were as enthusiastic as those of artists at their first major concert, the light show was one of the most captivating features. The 1975 were smart to keep Tobias G. Rylander, their lighting designer who won an award for the shows in 2016.

Along with the iconic three lighted rectangles hovering above the stage, the band was backlit by a giant L.E.D screen and four L.E.D. columns. These projected colorful images that perfectly evoked the feelings of each individual song: the bouncy irony of “Love Me” is an in-your-face fuchsia; somber “Please Be Naked” consisted of a dark stage and a swirling silver-blue shape; and “The Sound” was all pulsing vertical lines that emulated the pumping bass with each beat.

Healy’s performance matched the energy of the lights behind him. He danced down the stage, sometimes climbing around the light columns. At one point, he climbed onto an amp and finished out an epic guitar part. Other members jammed along, drummer George Daniels exemplifying the art of multitasking as he sang backup and played with ease.

By the middle of the set, the band took a break to introduce the next song. Rainbow lights shone above the stage, signaling to fans that “Loving Someone” was next.

“I want to sing a song in honor of anybody who has feel–Jesus, I’ve had a drink–anybody who has felt ostracized or discriminated against ever, really,” Healy said.” And this song has become, from what I can see, a little bit of an anthem for the LGBT community and this song goes out to that community.”

“Loving Someone” was an emotional experience. Healy sang from the bottom of his heart as a wall of rainbow lights shone in front of the stage. The audience sang the simple but powerful chorus as Healy looked on: “Yeah you should be loving someone.”

While the lights were astounding, fans were not “allowed” film 100 percent of the show, as some might like. Just before their rendition of “Me”, Healy kindly asked fans if they could put their phones down for the duration of the song.

“The experience you get from this will be so much better than a video on your phone,” Healy said.

The 1975 closed with “The Sound” in which Healy asked everyone to jump as high as they could.

“Texas style,” Healy joked.

Surprisingly, an extremely exhausted crowed danced and jumped as if they had not been standing for the past four hours—the perfect ending to what felt like a dance party from start to finish. The 1975’s 22-song set packed with fan favorites proved that they will not leave one stone unturned; if you didn’t know them before, you definitely do now.