The Jayhawks brings mix of Americana and alternative rock to Dallas

One cannot listen to The Jayhawks without feeling nostalgic. The quartet gives a nod to 1960s British rock while also experimenting with modern sounds in its newest record “Paging Mr. Proust”. The album, produced by Peter Buck of R.E.M., focuses on little moments in people’s lives and stresses that sometimes we need to take a step back and slow down.

“Paging Mr. Proust” brings together sounds of Americana and indie rock to create a a record that leaves the listener dancing to the twangs of the guitar. The Jayhawks have been performing since 1985; that expertise shows in their live performances. The Jayhawks give a solid performance—one that brings their already vivacious music to life.

The Jayhawks will be performing at Old 97’s County Fair April 8.