Boxing studios are becoming all the rage

Boxing has become the new go-to workout. Even models such as, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Adriana Lima have taken up the trend.

Jesus Chavez is a two-time world boxing champion and trainer at Maple Avenue Boxing Gym in Dallas. Chavez said he has seen the workout become popular in the last few months.

“This has become a trend now for girls and young boys to come in here and get one of the most incredible workouts that there are out there,” Chavez said. “I know that boxing is picking up, but this is one of the sports that I have become an expert in.”

This is one of the many workout facilities some SMU students enjoy going to for a workout off campus. The gym manager, Bryan Lacey, explained that boxing is a top sport and one of the best ways to get fit.

“Boxing in and of itself provides a very cathartic process where you really have to get involved and really know yourself in the process,” Lacey said. “You get to know who you are, what you’re able to take, what you’re able to dish out.”

Boxing helps improve hand-eye coordination, agility and self-defense skills.