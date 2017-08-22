Things to do in Dallas

One of the perks of being an SMU student is living right in the heart of a bustling urban area. Dallas offers many exciting things for students to do any night of the week, so The Daily Campus staff is here to give you an introduction to some of the things the city has to offer. From food to art to sporting events, we have you covered.

Places to Eat

When one comes to Dallas, they can expect to find a taco place on every corner. Torchy’s Tacos is just off of SMU Boulevard and is home to queso that was voted best appetizer in The Daily Campus’ Best of SMU 2017. Just down the road is Cafe Brazil, which also snagged a spot on our Best of SMU list. This Brazilian diner is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is a great place for students to cram for a final or hang out after a long night of studying. Other interesting eats include Crush Craft for fast Thai food, The Rustic for live music and outdoor eating and Wabi House for ramen that doesn’t come out of a packet.

Greenville Ave.

Complete with a record store, coffee shop and restaurants as far as the eye can see, Greenville Avenue is a destination for SMU students when they feel like eating good food and strolling down the street. Lower Greenville houses Greenville Avenue Pizza Co., one of the only places around that serves pizza well into the early hours of the morning.

Sporting Events

Embed from Getty Images

The American Airlines Center downtown houses two teams: the Dallas Stars and the Dallas Mavericks. Students often go to Stars games during the fall as well as Cowboy games at the stadium 25 minutes from SMU’s campus. Additionally Dallas is home to the Texas Rangers, a front runner in the American League, so it’s safe to say that sports fans are in the right place.



Bishop Arts District

A little bit further from campus is the Bishop Arts District, a strip of shops and niche food places. Among them are flower and cactus shop called Dirt, breakfast and brunch staple Oddfellows, and The Wild Detective, a coffee shop and bookstore that doubles as a venue at night.

Dallas Arts District

Embed from Getty Images

Cited on its website as the “largest contiguous urban arts district in the nation”, the Dallas Arts District is home to museums, a concert hall, an opera house, and a community park. The Dallas Museum of Art is a free art museum that houses art from the middle ages to contemporary works. Along with visits to museums and symphony performances, SMU students can explore the various events stationed in the district.