This Week in Music: LCD Soundsystem, Lil Yachty and more

Some of this week’s best tracks include a long-awaited LCD Soundsystem track, a throwback Lil Yachty music video, and more.

“call the police” by LCD Soundsystem: The electronic rock veterans are back seven years after the release of their last studio album, “This Is Happening”. The crescendo of sound in “call the police” harkens back to their popular dance anthems like “Dance Yrself Clean” and “All My Friends”. Frontrunner James Murphy sings about rebellion over fuzzy guitar riffs, creating a revitalizing track that leaves fans excited for what’s next. LCD Soundsystem will be debuting their new songs this week on Saturday Night Live.

“This Old Dog” by Mac DeMarco: Cigarette guru and alternative folk artist Mac DeMarco released his new LP, “This Old Dog” today. “This Old Dog” feels like a more refined version of 2014’s “Salad Days”. DeMarco is the same silly, folksy guy in “This Old Dog” albeit more polished around the edges.





“Bring It Back” by Lil Yachty: Lil Yachty dropped “Bring It Back” yesterday along with an ’80s inspired music video. The rapper’s familiar auto tuned vocals juxtapose against the classic ’80s synth and drumbeats creating an interesting mix of sound. The single is off of his record slated to release May 26.

“Eyes Closed” by Halsey: Halsey paired up with R&B star The Weekend for her newest single, “Eyes Closed”. His presence is clear through the single’s darker and more sensuous tone. Halsey’s breathy yet powerful vocals stand out among the airy synth.

“Confess” by Logic feat. Killer Mike: Logic dropped his most recent album, “Everybody” featuring collaborations with Allesia Cara, Khalid and Killer Mike. “Confess” begins with a piano tune that sets the dance-y tone of the song. Killer Mike laments about the suffering of others in his feature, adding even more passion to an already emotional track.