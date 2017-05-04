Tom Petty and Joe Walsh rock Dallas

By Jayson Norjean

Singers Tom Petty and Joe Walsh electrified the stage at the American Airlines Center April 22, leaving their audience in awe. It was a night of upbeat classics filled with soulful guitar solos and a top-notch production crew.

Joe Walsh ignited the crowd within the first few seconds. His raunchy voice, raw lyrics and muddy guitar tone captured his signature rock ‘n’ roll sound. Shuffling through his repertoire of renowned tunes such as “Funk #49,” “Life’s Been Good” and “Rocky Mountain Way,” Joe captured the audience both vocally and melodically. The former Eagle was backed by an all-star band consisting of a bassist, keyboardist and drum duo. Utilizing two drummers added a powerful rhythm that seamlessly enhanced his guitar licks. The highlight of the opening performance was his rendition of The Eagle’s hit “Take It to the Limit,” which he dedicated to former band member Glenn Frey.

After a seemingly endless intermission, Tom Petty and the Heart Breakers stepped on stage, bringing 20,000 fans to their feet. Despite being a crowd of mostly middle-aged men and women, Petty’s fans could not refrain from standing and swaying for the three-hour set. All of the original band members were on stage.

Petty and the Heart Breakers excited the crowd with their hippie anthem “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” which included a smashing guitar solo from virtuoso Mike Campbell. Ultimately, Petty took his audience down a nostalgic journey with countless hits including “Runnin’ Down A Dream,” “Breakdown,” “Learning to Fly” and “Free Fallin’.” The legendary southern rock band appeared ageless and sounded as tight as ever.

The production crew enhanced the experience with a spectacular light show that matched the music in timing and color. The highlight of the night was Petty’s encore. Closing with the gut-wrenching tune “American Girl,” Tom Petty and the Heart Breakers gave the audience the send-off it needed.