Where to eat in the Dallas Arts District

Dallas is known for its delicious food and renowned restaurants, especially in Dallas Arts District. The district features plenty of different options to dine at, each with its own unique features. A fitting eatery is just around the corner morning, noon and night.

For happy hour: Zenna

Zenna is a Thai and Japanese restaurant located at 300 Akard St. in downtown Dallas, around the corner from the heart of the Arts District. What makes Zenna an establishment worth visiting is its unmatched happy hour. Every day from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the deals reach nearly unbelievable levels. Drinks range from fifty-cent beers to $2 drinks. For those looking for a bite, any sushi roll can be found for fewer than $4.

For a quick bite: Food trucks at Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park is Dallas’ spot for family fun and free activities every day. It also includes some more tasty features on the weekends, including its selection of food trucks. Every Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. a myriad of mobile cookouts can be found to feed the hot and hungry. Some serve BBQ, some serve ice cream, some serve sandwiches; whatever you’re looking for, it can most likely be found at one of these trucks.

For a nice dinner: Savor Gastropub

Dallas Arts District is great for daytime fun, but after a long afternoon of exploring it’s always nice to find a sit-down restaurant, especially one with a diverse, delicious menu. Savor Gastropub, located at 2000 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, just north of Klyde Warren Park, combines a fun and light environment with some of the best food in the city. It’s not too formal but still has the quality of a high-end restaurant. A piece of advice: make sure you get the short rib mac and cheese.

For brunch: Proof and Pantry

Proof and Pantry is a classic Dallas brunch spot. It checks all the boxes: a great menu, interesting décor, a friendly staff and a great mimosa. It’s a perfect way to start a Sunday in the Dallas Arts District. Proof and Pantry, located at 1722 Routh St., is within walking distance from all of the District’s main attractions. It’s only two blocks down from the Winspear Opera House and four from the Dallas Museum of Art.