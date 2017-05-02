Where to study for finals: coffee shops edition

With finals week quickly approaching, SMU students may be searching for the best study spaces off campus where they can escape the hustle and bustle of Fondren Library.

Mudsmith

Located on Lower Greenville, the hipster hole-in-the-wall coffee shop offers customers an outdoor seating area where they can bask in beautiful weather while working at high-top tables or an outdoor bar. The dimly lit inside gives off a relaxing ambiance, and the eclectic wall décor will keep your eyes wandering during your study breaks. For food and drink? Try their best-seller, the Mudslinger, which adds vanilla, half and half, and espresso to their daily brew coffee.

Houndstooth Coffee:

Houndstooth Coffee, the Austin-based coffee shop chain situated on Henderson Avenue, serves its customers funky twists on coffee drinks, tea, beer and wine. With three different coffee roasts to choose from, fan-favorite drinks include their cappuccino, which they make with a special, homemade cinnamon syrup. Wooden tables and comfortable rustic stools and chairs decorate the dive, making it the perfect spot to sit and study.

Local Press + Brew:

This popular juice and coffee bar uses only local and fresh ingredients to crank out their classic drinks that are certain to keep you caffeinated during even your toughest study sessions. Looking to try something new? Go for their Matcha Latte. The smooth, velvety taste will relax you, and it won’t break the bank. In the mood for a juice? Get the juice flight that lets you choose eight different juices and sample them all. Fan-favorites include the Nut Party and the Cane + Lime. Oh, and they have an avocado toast that’s out of this world.