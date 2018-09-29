Where to take your parents to dinner this Family Weekend

This restaurant is hidden on N Henderson and is an amazing choice for any sushi lover. Their sushi is top quality. It’s a little on the pricier side, but well worth it. The atmosphere feels very authentic. The menu changes depending on the freshest fish they have for the night.

This restaurant has something to offer for everyone. Its modern stylish interior is the ultimate place to take your mom. They have a carefully selected menu, but the menu hits almost every category. They even have a separate “late night” menu for after 10 p.m. with drinks and small dishes.

This barbecue joint is ideal for the dad who loves brisket. They have won many awards for their delicious barbecue and sides. Once you get past the long line, you’re in for a real treat.

Looking for a fun unique place to get drinks and great food? Truck Yard is for you. This place is truly a hidden gem. They have outdoor seating with different food trucks every night in a cool, relaxed environment. It’s a good choice for a low-key night out with your parents.

Dolce Riviera is a swanky Italian restaurant in Dallas worth trying. It’s on the pricier side, but the food speaks for itself. They have a very extensive menu filled with different types of pasta, risotto, ravioli, seafood, steak and more. You can bond with your parents over pasta and wine–what more could you want?