Your guide to a spring break ‘staycation’

Spring break is quickly approaching, and while many students have plans to go home, to the beach or skiing, there are plenty of things to do right here in Dallas with a week off. Here is your staycation itinerary for a relaxing and enjoyable spring break on a budget!

Saturday, March 11

Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival

The 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade takes place just blocks from SMU’s campus. Celebrate the luck of the Irish with the parade from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., which includes more than 90 floats and finishes at SMU Boulevard. Wrap up the afternoon with lunch at Torchy’s Tacos, right at the end of the parade route.

Sunday, March 12

Brunch and shopping in Uptown

Sleep in on Sunday and enjoy a late brunch in one of Uptown’s trendiest restaurants. Try Public School 214 for a modern take on the classic pub or, if the weather is nice, sit on the patio at So & So’s. Spend the afternoon shopping, and maybe treat yourself to something new since you are saving money on airfare and travel.

Monday, March 13

The Dallas Zoo

Channel your inner child and head to the zoo on Monday and visit animals from all over the world right here in Dallas. Tickets are $15, but if you ride the DART on Mondays or Tuesdays you can get a $2 discount.

Tuesday, March 14

Dallas Blooms: Flower Power at the Arboretum

Welcome spring to Dallas with a trip to the arboretum on Tuesday. Admission to the gardens is $15. This year’s floral festival theme is “Peace, Love and Flower Power” and boasts thousands of tulips, daffodils, poppies and more in the main garden.

Wednesday, March 15

Coyote Drive-in Movie

Pile up the car and step back in time with a double feature at the drive-in movie. Two movies are just $5 per person at Coyote Drive-In, with locations in Lewisville and Fort Worth. Enjoy dinner from their snack bar and watch the films from the comfort of your own car.

Thursday, March 16

Dallas Museum of Art

The DMA gives visitors the chance to enjoy world-class art with free admission every day. While there are always a variety of pieces to enjoy, the Art and Nature in the Middles Ages exhibition will close March 19. Get to the museum before it is gone and stroll around to view the other exhibits while you are there.

Friday, March 17

The Rustic

Celebrate St. Patty’s Day with an evening at The Rustic. The After Party will be hitting the stage at 9 p.m. to play lively covers that are sure to get you dancing. Admission is free, but get there early to enjoy dinner and drinks before the music begins. Don’t forget to wear green!

Saturday, March 18

Klyde Warren Park

Close out the week with a day at Klyde Warren Park. The Food Truck Frenzy begins at 11 a.m. and the party will not stop until 8 p.m. Have a day of family-friendly fun with oversized lawn games and a variety of activities and enjoy music from DJ C Coop, The Jibs and Party Machine Band.