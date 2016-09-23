Your SMU Family Weekend guide to brunching in Dallas

People in Dallas know where to go for a boozy brunch with friends, whether it’s for a birthday or before a Boulevard. But as SMU Family Weekend approaches, your favorite brunch place with bottomless mimosas might not be the best restaurant to take Mom and Dad.

Grandma may not be impressed by a mid-day happy hour deal on pitchers of your favorite alcoholic drink.

Where can an SMU student go this weekend for a great atmosphere and vibe while keeping it family appropriate? Look no further, because here is a comprehensive list of restaurants you can take your middle-school siblings and parents to with food, entertainment and ambiance that everyone can enjoy — minus the mimosas.

The best place for families with young kids: The Rustic

While The Rustic is known for its Popsicle margaritas, you don’t have to partake in an alcoholic drink to have a fun meal here in the mid-day hours. The Rustic features live music and an outdoor space, perfect for siblings who want to run around in the sunshine and parents who want to stretch out their legs.

The Rustic also presents a vast brunch menu, serving food based on the number of people in your party, not by individual entrées. Everyone gets a taste of everything, ranging from mini doughnuts to fried chicken to avocado toast. There’s something for everyone, even your picky younger siblings.

Still not convinced? SMU’s very own a capella groups Southern Gentlemen and Belle Tones will be singing on The Rustic stage, opening for Dallas band Blue Apollo. Take a listen this Sunday while enjoying the sunshine.

The best place for families with dogs: Truck Yard

A hidden gem in Lower Greenville, Truck Yard is completely out of sight from the street. Once you walk through a narrow path, the venue opens up to a myriad of mismatched tables and food trucks. Opening at 11 a.m. daily, Truck Yard serves up a variety of different cuisines and feature indoor and outdoor seating, live music and two bars.

Truck Yard not only features great food and drinks, but it also features an outdoor area for dogs and kids to run around. While your parents can enjoy some grub, your siblings and even the family pet have a place to hang out, enjoy some fries and chill.

The best place for families with dietary restrictions: True Foods

Though most people go there for lunch and dinner, True Foods features a brunch menu jam-packed with healthy food options of multiple varieties, including smoothies, muffins, egg-white scrambles and vegan options.

Located in Preston Center, True Foods is the perfect place for a health-oriented family or those with dietary restrictions. For families with young kids, True Foods features its very own kids menu, including vegetarian pizza, a grass-fed burger and a chicken teriyaki bowl. Tired of being indoors? Ask to sit on their covered patio and enjoy a nutritious meal.

The best place for families new to Texas or on-the-go: Torchy’s Tacos

Anyone who is from Texas knows that Tex-Mex is the best food here, and the breakfast taco is an essential part of the cuisine. Students with families coming to Dallas from out of state need to head straight to Torchy’s Tacos.

Complete with nine breakfast tacos and food items, Torchy’s menu offers breakfast tacos ranging from the classic taco with bacon, egg and cheese to the “Ranch Hand” with grilled beef fajita, scrambled egg and Diablo sauce.

It’s quick and simple; order at the bar, sit down and you’ll be out in a jiffy. With tacos starting at $2.50 each, even grandma can leave satisfied without breaking the bank.

Enjoy!