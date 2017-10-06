Stage Fright

I have to do a large class presentation. How do I organize this and remain calm?

Written by Martin J. Young, former correspondent of Asia Times.

Most students need to make a presentation at some point, so consider it part of your education and future job skills. Speaking and presentation capabilities are valued business talents. While you are apprehensive at the thought of presenting to a large group, these skills can be learned. Following are some strategies you can use.

Speaking in front of people is a skill more than an ability, and most natural speakers are not born with this gift, but they practice and learn it. A good way to start out is to observe great speakers by finding videos of them online and deconstructing their speech. You will soon be able to identify the skills they are applying to their presentation to improve yours.

Familiarization with your material is also key, know it inside out and practice telling others about it. You need to be able to connect with the audience through the content, so the more familiar you are with it, the more at ease you will be during the delivery. Your audience is there to learn from you, so focus on them and not yourself, they want to hear what you have to say.

The shorter the better, nobody complains about a short presentation. You may have a time constraint imposed by your professor, nevertheless, try to keep it short and make use of visual aids to convey information more efficiently. People tend to remember only three things so structure your presentation around the three messages you want your audience to retain.

If you have specific weaknesses such as stuttering or nervousness try to work on them by videoing yourself and focusing on the issue. Get a trusted friend to critique and review your speech so you can fine tune it. Accept constructive criticism and build on it, improving every time you practice the presentation.

Rehearsal and practice are also highly recommended, the more times you do it the easier it will come to you, and the words will flow instead of being forced. Experts say that rehearsing is the best way to improve performance. There may be local groups or classes to join that focus on public speaking and performance.

If you are showing a webinar or other visual materials, try to tell a story about each one, with anecdotes to illustrate your points. Try to avoid bullet points, these are essentially your speaker’s notes, the audience does not want to see them.

Have a backup plan, if something is going to go wrong, assume it will be in the middle of your presentation. Tech failures, power outages, and broken microphones all happen so be ready for them. Having backup materials and a plan B will ease any additional tensions created by the unexpected.

There are also some recognized techniques that all speakers use. Try to personally connect with your audience by using their argot or some words of their native language. There are over 51 million people in the US who speak Spanish. While you are not expected to fully learn Spanish, you can be conversant in phrases that will make you popular with the group.

Take a look at the presentation room, arrive early, walk around it and check your standing position. Make sure your visual aids are readable and all tech is functioning, a little extra preparation can never be a bad thing.