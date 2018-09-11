Annual 9/11 Memorial to be held on Dallas Hall Lawn

The 9/11 Project memorial service will be held today at 5:30 p.m. on the Dallas Hall lawn. The memorial commemorates the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

SMU Young Americans for Freedom are bringing the community together for the memorial service. They invite all members of the Dallas and SMU communities to attend.

All community members were invited to set up the display at 6:30 a.m. Throughout the day, American flags will be planted on the lawn. 3,000 flags will be planted to represent each victim of the 9/11 attacks.

“We have developed a short program featuring remarks from SMU Police Chief Richard Shafer and SMU Debate director Dr. Ben Voth,” Chairman of SMU Young Americans for Freedom Price Morgan said.

Please join the community for a commemoration of the lives of those lost in the Sept. 11 tragedy.