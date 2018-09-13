Fall 2018 Quizbowl to happen today

SMU’s Residential Commons will compete in the biennial event known as the Quizbowl tonight at 6. p.m.

Quizbowl is a student-thrown event, during which a professional trivia company comes to SMU and puts on a pub-style trivia game similar to the trivia tournaments that happen around Dallas.

Commons are not only competing to win the event, but also to earn points that will help them in the race for the Commons Cup. The Commons Cup is the prize given to the Commons that has earned most points throughout the year and has shown the most participation in SMU Housing Unification Board (HUB) sponsored events.

“Each year the SMU HUB puts on this event to promote the values of our organization, which are helping residents, uniting communities, and building a unified culture around academics and the commons system,” HUB Executive Director Noah Wells said. “Quizbowl is a great way to bring people together and get them thinking in a fun environment.”

Quizbowl is tonight at 6 p.m. in Fondren Library. In addition to some inter-commons competition, dinner will be provided to all participating students. Students who have signed up to compete will be on their Commons’ teams. Students are also welcome to watch the event happen.

Students looking to get involved may contact their Commons Council president or Residential Community Director. For more information, you can go to the HUB Facebook page.