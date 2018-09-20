Fondren Library tackles the issue of fake news and biased media

Fondren Library Workshops hosted a lecture for students and teachers about fake news and biased media; finding Balanced News in a Biased World was presented in Fondren Library on Tuesday Sept.11.

The head of Information Literacy and Communication Arts and Librarian, Megan Heuer, held the workshop to discuss various issues people face when reading “fake” or biased news. The lecture discussed how young adults treat the news they receive from media outlets like Twitter or Facebook.

As social media has grown in the last 10 years, it has become more common for people to get their news from social media sites. Heuer has held this two-part workshop for many years and notes that advances in technology have changed the way many people see the statistics she shows.

“When we first put this presentation together, this statistic was very surprising, two-thirds of Americans report they get at least some of their news from social media,” Heuer said.

In the discussion, Heuer provided statistics from Buzzfeed and Facebook. The statistics show that during the 2016 election fake news was more common than real news on Facebook.

The lecturer notes that oftentimes all capital letter titles and misuse of grammar indicate a fake news article. Fake websites will also indicate that they are not reliable news sources if they do not have an “About” page. Megan Heuer recommends that students use websites such as snopes.com or factcheck.org to confirm the validity of the information they are receiving.

“At this point we are all savvy enough that we’ve gotten enough spam emails that this stuff puts us off,” Heuer said.

Richard Barr, associate professor for the Lyle School of Engineering attended the workshop and brought up the issue of how even if articles are being truthful, people today do not want to read the entire article or even turn to page two.

“Placement of information within the story, you have to read, right after paragraph 50 for interesting stuff,” Barr said.

This brings up the conversation of how both fake and real news writers will only put the interesting information at the beginning and push the facts to the end.

Media Relations manager Nancy George mentions the need for unbiased articles to show both sides of political topics. She believes that if an article is about a controversial political topic, the writer needs to provide views from both sides of the spectrum to give readers full awareness. She used the example of a former administrator being interviewed about the current administration to illustrate her point.

“If you quote someone from the former administration the current administration should also be quoted. Then the reader can decide which one they think is right,” Nancy George said.

Bias media and fake news have gained a substantial amount of attention recently. The second part of this lecture, which will occur Sept.18th, will build upon this discussion and focus on societal trends of fake news and how the media got to this point.