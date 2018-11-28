Program Council brings relaxed coffee-house vibes to students

SMU students listened to live performances by their fellow students and enjoyed pastries at PC Coffeehouse on Thursday Nov. 15.

Program Council has been planning this event since their exec turnover in May.

“The concept for this event actually came from my vice president of programming Paige because she just wanted to have a chill coffee-house vibe, and we just rolled with it from there,” programming chair Allie Lent said.

They started an open-mic at 10 p.m. Not only did several students sing, but student Tricia Larsen recited a poem she wrote.

In addition to the music and food, PC had a station for making mini succulent terrariums. They also had small bonfires to keep all the students warm despite the chilly weather.

“Food is a big pull, and succulents are very trendy right now,” student Alex Smith observed.

Smith explained how in her room she already had a bunch of plants on her window sill, so she was going to add the one she made at the event to it.

Program Council plans events throughout the year to bring the SMU campus community together and encourage socialization.

“I was kind of a little bit shyer before coming into PC, and I was really worried about not really meeting people that I would be friends with and closer to,” Lent said. “PC, besides just bringing fun events to campus, is a family.”