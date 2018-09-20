SMU Study Abroad Fair Answers Students’ Questions

More than 150 representatives for 150 countries showcased their different study abroad programs at the SMU Abroad Fair in the Bob Hope Lobby of Meadows yesterday afternoon.

Director Catherine Hutchison Winnie, said the abroad department has the fair every year to show students that there are opportunities for every term, discipline, as well as many different countries and cities around the world to choose from.

“Studying abroad benefits students by allowing them to take their education into their own hands and take responsibility for their own learning,” she said. “Students get to choose where they want to go, what they want to study, and enhance their own learning with real life experience.”

Winnie said studying abroad is a part of the college experience and is the time to see something different in a safe and educational way.

The Study Abroad Fair was packed with students roaming around the many rows of tables and scattered with brochures and a representative showcasing each program and ready to answer questions.

Student Ambassadors were also at the fair to share their individual study abroad experiences with the students who attended.

Senior Evan Webb said he has studied abroad through SMU three separate times all through short-term programs in Italy, Spain, and Ireland.

“As a Senior Peer Advisor in the Abroad Office, one of my main goals is get more students at SMU to go abroad,” Webb said. “In my opinion, going out to see the world first-hand will educate students 10 times more than any old classroom can.”

Chatter between students and representatives filled the lobby where the Study Abroad Fair took place.

Students who are thinking about studying abroad had the chance to speak with the representatives and faculty about the multitude of options and programs whether it is a summer, semester, or academic year program.

Students, whether they are a freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior attended and were welcomed to explore the opportunity to study abroad at the fair.

Ally Hewitt, a junior at SMU, said she attended the fair in order to learn more about her options to study abroad since she is in the Cox School of Business.

“After talking to the representatives, I learned that even though I am already a junior, there is still plenty of time for me to study abroad,” Hewitt said. “SMU Abroad offers the opportunity to study in Madrid or London for 10 days in January and it is something that I am definitely going to look more into.”

The Study Abroad Fair lasted for three hours and was a way to give students the opportunity to stop by in between classes and see the opportunities SMU offers.

Some of the different programs included studying in Mongolia, Denmark, or even South Africa.

For students who did not get a chance to attend the fair, the SMU Abroad Office also offers walk-in advising appointments Monday through Thursday from 2-4 p.m.

Students can also visit the SMU abroad website for more information.