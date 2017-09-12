8 things you may have missed this summer, on and off campus

by Shannon Hale and Kimi Rose

As the calendar pages turn to September, the reality that summer has ended finally sets in on students returning to SMU. Now that classes and football season have begun, you may be wondering what happened on the Hilltop while you were gone. The temperatures are not the only things that have been changing the past few months in Dallas, so here are just a few:

1. The School Year Wasn’t the Only Thing to Close



Thank you, @zagat for highlighting @cedargrovedallas as one of the most important restaurant openings in 2016. We're thrilled to be selected. A big shout-out to our hard working team and to you, our patrons. #CedarSprings | #DallasBest | #DallasFoodie | #DallasEats A post shared by Cedar Grove Dallas (@cedargrovedallas) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:28am PST





This summer many businesses, must have missed SMU students more than they thought they would! Multiple restaurants throughout Dallas closed this summer. Just to name a few: Cedar Grove, Casa Rubia, Mellow Mushroom, The Palm, Little Woodrow’s, Bolsa Mercado, Filament, Smoke Plano, Max’s Wine Dive and Joyce & Gigi’s all closed their doors this summer.

2. When Doors Close, Others Open



Summer in Spain one of our favorite times! Morita-Prickly Pear Bbqd 🐙, aji Amarillo, tiny squash, pickled zebra tomatoes #florastreet #dallaseats #artsdistrict #texas A post shared by Flora Street Cafe (@stephanpylesflorastcafe) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:12am PDT





Although a few beloved spots closed this summer, new restaurants opened their doors to the Dallas community. Flora Street Café opened in Bishop Arts District and The Halal Guys on Lemmon Ave. just opened, while Monkey King Noodle Company and Cattleack Barbecue reopened and expanded their locations. So if you’re looking to expand out of the bubble, check out one of these new spots.

3. Onward and Upward



Friday’s around the Village are our favorite! #tgif #hpvillage A post shared by Highland Park Village (@hp_village) on Apr 28, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT





If you’ve seen Highland Park Village since you’ve been back, you may be wondering what all the construction is for. This summer, it was announced that a private club called Park House will call the top of the iconic shopping center its home. Park House will be a private members social club with two private dining rooms, four bar and lounge areas, a swimming pool with cabanas and library spaces.

4. A New Place to Get Your Sweat On



Leave your excuses at the door 🤚🏽💪🏼 #Barrys #BarrysPAS A post shared by Barry's Bootcamp (@barrysbootcamp) on Sep 8, 2017 at 10:43am PDT





If you haven’t found a studio, gym or workout right for you in Dallas, you may be in luck. This summer it was announced that Barry’s Bootcamp will be opening its first Texas location in Dallas! The workout studio is extremely popular in California and New York. Barry’s Bootcamp offers high-intensity training that focuses on various body parts each day.

As for happenings on campus, here’s what you missed:

5. SMU Alumni Win Tony Awards

In case you missed the Tony Awards for Broadway’s best in June, all you need to know is that two SMU alums took home awards. For Best Actor in a Featured Role, Michael Aronov, from the play Oslo, received the Tony. For Best Choreography, Andy Blankenbuehler won for the musical Bandstand. They’re representing SMU in the best way possible in the Big Apple and up on the Broadway stages.

6. SMU Ranked by USA Today College



Mid-July, USA Today ranked SMU as the third-best university in all of Texas. We’re right behind Rice University and Trinity University. Not bad, Mustangs! They also compliment SMU’s Cox School of Business and Meadows School of Arts for being top schools in their respective disciplines. Pony up!

7. New Hughes-Trigg Market



THE MARKET 2.0 IS NOW OFFICIALLY OPEN!!! 🎉🎉🎉 A post shared by SMU Dining (@smudining) on Aug 24, 2017 at 9:34am PDT





Coming back to campus, you might notice that Hughes-Trigg looks a little different. In addition to the relocation of Starbucks that took place last year, the new and improved Hughes-Trigg Market is now where Café 101 used to be.

8. Anna Heller Joins Swimming Staff



Welcome to the Hilltop, Anna! #PonyUp A post shared by SMU Women's Swimming & Diving (@smuswimmingw) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT





In July, the SMU Women’s Swimming team announced that they’re welcoming a new program’s assistant coach, Anna Heller. Heller just finished up a successful season with Texas A&M and is hoping to help build the SMU program.