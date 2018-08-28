Back-to-school blood drive on campus this week

Carter BloodCare and the Dr. Bob Smith Health Center are sponsoring an on-campus blood drive this week. The donation bus will be located at the flagpole from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Wednesday.

All students, faculty, and staff are invited to participate in the drive. While appointments are strongly encouraged, walk-ins are always welcome. Donors will receive an exclusive t-shirt, a drink, and a snack at the end of their donation.

Don’t forget to eat a meal 2 to 4 hours before you donate, and bring a valid photo ID to the bus. For more information, contact Carter BloodCare at (817) 343-1327.

SMU junior Cassidy Dines, a real estate finance major, is looking forward to the blood drive because it gives her the opportunity to possibly save a life by sharing a small amount of her time.

“It can get so busy during the school year that I usually can’t give my time to the community as much as I would like,” Dines said.

Carter BloodCare is one of Texas’ largest blood centers, providing life-saving transfusion resources to over 200 medical facilities in counties throughout North, Central, and East Texas. Each year they provide patients with more than 300,000 units of blood.