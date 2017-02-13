Bush Museum celebrates Black History Month with local artists

The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is acknowledging local African American artists in a special art exhibit titled Art Past and Present: From a Black Artist’s Perspective during the month of February. The exhibit hosted a gallery talk with Dallas artist James E. Kemp Feb.12. Kemp is one of many featured artists in the exhibit; he specializes in landscape artwork.

“I think I’ve painted more skylines than anyone. I like to incorporate the state bird, the state flag and the state flower in a lot of my work,” Kemp said. “I like to paint where I came from.”

The intent of the exhibit and gallery talk is to highlight the work and accomplishments of African Americans in the Dallas community during Black History Month. Many pieces in the gallery are by young artists from Booker T. Washington High School.

Fifteen people gathered around Mr. Kemp as he explained that his inspiration came from his father who was also a painter. The artist held back tears as he talked about his father.

“My dad painted most of the murals in the churches in Tyler. One day he found me trying to finish one of his paintings…and he let me,” Kemp said. “He gave me half the proceeds that he got from that mural.”

Exhibit visitor Gianna Sciortino said she felt very moved by Kemp’s work.

“I was so intrigued by all of the artwork I saw and by James Kemp’s story of how he got to where he is today,” Sciortino said. “I can tell how important his work is to him. It was all very impressive.”

Kemp has taught art classes at multiple universities in Texas. He even became involved in a program that teaches art to inmates at local jails in order to help them rehabilitate.

During the Q&A portion of the gallery talk, an audience member asked how he felt about young and aspiring artists in the Dallas community.

“Oh I’m afraid of up-and-coming artists, especially the ones whose artwork are on these walls because they are just so good!” Kemp said jokingly.

The exhibit is open until the end of February.